Akshay Kumar is currently in the news as his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj is slated to hit the screens tomorrow i.e., June 3. The film will clash with Major, and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. Soon after the trailer was dropped on social media, the film’s lead actors Akshay and Manushi Chillar along with director Chandraprakash Diwedi have been widely promoting the film. From doing interviews to visiting temples, they have been grabbing the eyeballs.

But looks like, Kumar offering prayers at temples have not really gone down well with netizens. Recently, social media user dug deep and resurfaced a video that sees Akshay Kumar speaking about ‘wasting money on Gods.’

A Twitter user recently shared a collage of videos in which he’s seen asking people to stop offering milk, oil and donation to Gods, while the other clip sees him offering milk during a puja during Samrat Prithviraj promotions. Captioning it he wrote, “When Hindu-bashing film Oh My God is releasing: -Mock Shivling Puja -Mock offerings to deity -Mock temple visits -Deride Puja as “idol-worship” When film on Prithviraj is realising: -Do all of the above How easy it is to win Hindu audience! Well played, @akshaykumar.”

Well, soon afterwards, this clip was picked by Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK and he spoke at length about Akshay playing with his fans feelings. KRK took to Twitter and posted a video bashing Akshay Kumar for his double standards. Check it out below:

Meanwhile KRK also reacted to Akshay Kumar crediting Indian Cinema’s success to the Prime Minister. KRK Tweeted, “When a journalist asked Akshay kumar about international recognition of Bollywood, so he replied:- Thanks to PM Narendra Modi ji, who has made Bollywood famous all over the world. Akki Bhai Maza Aa Gaya! Sach Bola Aapne. Ye Sila Mila Hai Rajkapoor, Dilip Sahab, Bacchan Sahab Ko.”

In terms of work, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj hit the big screens tomorrow. That apart he also has Selifee, Ram Setu, Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and other films in the pipeline.

