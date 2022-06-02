Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. The actor is very well known for his good heart and for helping his fans when in distress. However today (2 June) the Radhe actor is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. The actor is being brutally trolled by the netizens on social media. The reason for it involves a fan and Salman’s not so good behaviour. Read on to know what happened.

Advertisement

A viral video of Salman Khan behaving very rudely with one of his fans has now left the netizens completely enraged. The video doing rounds showed Salman at the Mumbai Airport, while one of his fans walked towards the actor to gift him a framed picture. It is to be noted that the framed picture was of Khan with his mother Salma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As the fan got close to Salman Khan and requested a picture, the actor reluctantly posed but looked very irritated. This unbothered attitude by Bhaijaan has now left the netizens miffed as they took it to the comment section to bash the actor for it.

The first comment read, “Why does he act/look like everyone owes him money.. lol.. “

While the second user commented, “Thora sa bhi insaniyat ni h iske andr😡 “

“गमण्डि ये सलमान तो कुत्ता है “, commented the third user.

The fourth user commented, “Badtmis insan hai ye #boycottsalman”

And the fifth user went on to say, “@beingsalmankhan itna attitude dikhakar kaha jaaoge “

It is to be noted that Salman was headed to Abu Dhabi to host IIFA 2022.

On the professional front, Salman is all set to hit the big screens with two of his upcoming project. Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Shehnaaz Gill. The actor is also prepping for Aneez Bazmee’s No Entry Mein Entry with Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.

What are your thoughts on the video, do you think Salman Khan behaved rudely with the fan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such updates on Bollywood make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Reveals Shooting For Comedy Nights On The 10th Day Of His Father’s Demise, Got Standing Ovation From Katrina Kaif & Everyone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram