Popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who’s popularly known as KK (his stage name) untimely death has not just left the whole nation in shock but has also sparked a tussle in west Bengal. Now BJP’s Dilip Ghosh dug out Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘die in Bengal’ comment while referring to the singer’s death.

For the unversed, the Pal singer passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was last seen performing in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium which was organised by Gurudas College on Tuesday.

Now, BJP’s national vice president and party MP Dilip Ghosh while speaking about KK‘s sudden demise, pointed out Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the “Bengal killings” made by him in the Rajya Sabha on April 6. For those who are unaware, two months back, Shah had stated, “If you go to Bengal, you will be killed,” while participating in a debate on the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill 2022.

Today i.e. 2 June, BJP’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh claims that singer KK was virtually murdered after he was forced to sing and his uneasiness was ignored by the organisers. The MP also claimed that the singer was performing in Trinamool Congress’ programme and not for a college fest. During this, Dilip related KK’s death to the statement made on ‘Bengal killing’ by Amit Shah.

Ghosh said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that death is inevitable if one goes to Bengal. There were a lot of debates on his comments then. But a singer died such an unfortunate death after coming to the state. This was not a college fest. This was a Trinamool Congress-sponsored programme. The event was organised by ruling party leaders, who arranged for such a huge gathering. KK was forced to sing even though he was feeling uneasy. He was sweating and wanted to leave. But he was not allowed. This was sheer conspiracy. In that process, a talented singer got killed.”

Reacting to this accusation made by Dilip, Trinamool Congress’ state general secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh said, “This is nothing but dirty politics over an unfortunate death. Actually, Dilip Ghosh has gone out of his mind after being sidelined in his own party. He has been barred by his own party from speaking to the media. So, making such irrelevant comments is nothing but a struggle for existence for Dilip Ghosh.”

It is to be noted that KK’s post mortem reports have also ruled out any unnatural death.

