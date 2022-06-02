Sidhu Moose Wala was one of the most followed Punjabi artists in the country. In fact, his magic was spread all across the world and fans would do anything to be part of his live concert. With his enormous fame and whopping 9.1 million Instagram followers, the singer earned massively and his net worth in 2022 was massive 31 crores. Scroll below for a breakdown of the total sum.

As most know, Sidhu started his career as a songwriter for ‘License’ by Ninja. His singing journey began with ‘G Wagon.’ Over the years, he had worked hard and found spots for himself on Billboards Canadian Albums chart, UK Singles Chart and Canadian Hot 100 amongst others.

Sidhu Moose Wala had a net worth of massive 31 crores, take a look at the breakup of his most prized possessions below:

Concert Fee & Salary Per Song

As per several reports, Sidhu Moose Wala charged a sum of 21 lakhs for a live concert. Apart from that, he took home an income of 6-8 lakhs per song. He published each of his songs on YouTube and earned a good amount of money from the streaming platform. Its All About You, ’47, Mustang, Issa Jatt are some of the tracks that earned him enormous fame.

Car Collection

Moose Wala shared a love for beasts. He had not 1 or 2 but as many as 3 Range Rovers – one in white and 2 in black. His latest white car cost him 1.22 crores. He also owned Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Z worth 21 lakhs along with Hummer H2 which costs around 75 lakhs. Last but not least is 37 lakhs worth Toyota Fortuner.

Properties

He would often spend a lot of his time in Canada and the audience there truly loved him. He owned a lavish property with 5 bedrooms, an exclusive gym and a swimming pool in Brampton. He also has a huge bungalow in Mansa, Punjab that is known to each and every one of his fans.

He may have passed away but his legacy will live forever. RIP Sidhu Moose Wala!

