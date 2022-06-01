Alia Advani, known professionally as Kiara Advani, is one of the popular actresses in the film industry. She is currently at the best phase of her career as her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is running successfully at the box office. Now she is gearing up for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

She has appeared in several successful films and has earned the credibility of being one of the most promising actresses in the current generation of actors. She has also acquired a taste for finer things in life. She has a range of luxurious cars which she often takes out to cruise around the city. Let’s take a look

Audi A8L

Kiara Advani gifted herself the brand new German car in December last year. As per the Carwale report, the Audi A8L is powered by a three-litre V6 petrol engine that is mated to an electric motor with a 10Ah lithium-ion battery. The car also has some premium features like a customised foot massager for rear passengers, heat functionality, two detachable android tablets, ambient lighting and a cool box for beverages. The luxury sedan is priced at Rs 1.58 crore.

BMW X5

The Shershaah actress is often spotted in her BMW X5. The car comes with a 3 litre, inline 6 turbo diesel engine that can generate a maximum power of 261 bhp and a torque of 620 Nm. Kiara Advani’s car also has an attractive all-wheel drive. The luxury sedan comes at Rs 77.90 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz E220D

The swanky ride is powered by a 1950cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, CDC engine that produces up to 192 bhp of maximum power and a maximum torque of 400Nm at 1600 rpm. It can reach top speeds of 240 kms/hour and can go from 0-100 kms/hour within 7.4 seconds. The car is worth Rs 71.79 lakh.

BMW 530D

It is one of the coolest variants of the BMW series. The car offers an engine putting out 261 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 620 Nm @ 2000 rpm of max power and max torque, respectively. The five-seater luxury car retails at Rs 74.50 lakh in India.

