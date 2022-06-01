Akshay Kumar is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj which is all set to hit the screens. The film which also stars Manushi Chillar marks the Bollywood debut of the Miss World. As the actor has been caught up with the film promotions, he recently caught netizens eyes when he credited Indian Cinema’s international success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his latest interview, Akshay not only spoke about Indian cinema going international but also opened up about his much-talked-about interview with the Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, when Akshay was also asked about India going international and about his cancelled visit to Cannes. He said, “All thanks to our PM who has taken us in such a huge way internationally. Things changing for our country.” Well, soon after the video surfaced, fans trolled the actor for crediting away Indian Cinema’s success.

During the same interview, Akshay Kumar also said, “As a common man, I just wanted to ask him (PM Narendra Modi) very simple, straight questions. It is not my work to ask about the policies, what he is doing and what not… I was honoured to sit with him and talk to him. The best part about our Prime Minister is that he knows how to mould himself. If he is talking to me he will mould himself towards me, if he is talking to children he will be according to their age. The ability to mould himself is a great thing in him.”

#WATCH | "…All thanks to our PM who has taken us in such a huge way internationally. Things changing for our country," says Akshay Kumar on if he thinks that Indian film industry has arrived on global scene; also speaks on his cancelled visit to Cannes after contracting COVID pic.twitter.com/a7lfwFlfqd — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Commenting on the videos a user wrote, “You better ask PM what does he think about you, he will surely say that I think you are my chela and my big dalaal.” While another said, “Common men/women doesn’t ask such stupid questions (why wearing wrist watch in particular position, passing comic comments to country’s PM). PS: At-least he should ask (or show some serious concern about distress of Mango People which somehow affects rich/super-rich as well.”

Haven't seen a bigger opportunist — Rahul (@Lost_guy01) June 1, 2022

Common Canadian, you mean 😊 — harri harri (@harriharri_1) June 1, 2022

Irony is that a common man would have asked him better quality questions, especially questions about his failed policies. — Kakashi (@nuke_amar) June 1, 2022

Waiting for people to call him Modi ka Dalal now 😂 — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) June 1, 2022

Coming back, on the work front Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Samrat Prithviraj which is slated to his the screens on this Friday, i.e, June 3. That apart, he also has Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee and Mission Cinderella among others in the pipeline.

