The Kashmir Files and its makers are in the news ever since it was released in March. Headlined by Anupam Kher, it also starred Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and others in the key roles. Now once again director Vivek Agnihotri is in the news after he posted a video talking against Oxford University for apparently cancelling the event.

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri and wife Pallavi Joshi began with their Humanity Tour to aware people about the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, across the globe.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to inform his fans and followers that his event at Oxford University was cancelled. He even called the university ‘Hinduphobic.’ He captioned the tweet, “IMPORTANT: Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC @OxfordUnion. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ. The president elect is a Paksitani. Pl share & support me in this most difficult fight.” In the clip, he also threatened to sue the Oxford University. Watch Vivek’s video below:

IMPORTANT:

Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC @OxfordUnion. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ. The president elect is a Paksitani.

Pl share & support me in this most difficult fight. pic.twitter.com/4mGqwjNmoB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 31, 2022

Well, soon after he posted Vivek Agnihotri’s video on social media and it went viral, a user posted a series of Tweet accusing Vivek Agnihotri of behaving rudely at the event when he got to know that video recording isn’t allowed. The user named Trishant shared a screenshot of a Tweet by Fitzwilliam college that completely declined them being hosted by the college or by the University. The Tweet read, “This is a commercial booking and is not hosted by Fitzwilliam College nor the University of Cambridge.

The netizen claimed, “A thread on @vivekagnihotri’s visit to cambridge. He and his PR team have been continuously painting the image that they were invited by @Cambridge_Uni and by @FitzwilliamColl to speak on #Kashmirfiles. This is simply not true and has been communicated to him multiple times.” “On arrival @vivekagnihotri threw a tantrum and started rudely arguing with his own supporters, many of whom were #KashmiriPandits. He was upset as the venue decided to disallow video recording of his event to protect the identities of its students asking critical questions,” read his next Tweet. Read on to know what happened further.

A thread on @vivekagnihotri’s visit to cambridge. He and his PR team have been continuously painting the image that they were invited by @Cambridge_Uni and by @FitzwilliamColl to speak on #Kashmirfiles. This is simply not true and has been communicated to him multiple times. pic.twitter.com/FbF2Nyu3P0 — Trishant (@trishantsimlai) May 31, 2022

On arrival @vivekagnihotri threw a tantrum and started rudely arguing with his own supporters, many of whom were #KashmiriPandits. He was upset as the venue decided to disallow video recording of his event to protect the identities of its students asking critical questions pic.twitter.com/fISU9f6z1g — Trishant (@trishantsimlai) May 31, 2022

@vivekagnihotri is seen patronising elderly members, and even goes on to rudely interrupt and challenge an elderly lady making an honest point. So much for his ‘honour and dignity’ humanity tour. Just shows how the pain of #KashmiriPandits is only a ladder and commodity for him pic.twitter.com/2FHXQBDAFz — Trishant (@trishantsimlai) May 31, 2022

He then goes on to further patronise and insult #kashmiripandits by saying ‘you are behaving desperately’, ‘how will you get your honour and dignity back’? This is how he talks to members of a community who’s cause he’s apparently championing. #fraud pic.twitter.com/wbAv7NDn4v — Trishant (@trishantsimlai) May 31, 2022

The event however wasn’t cancelled as at the @OxfordUnion. The talk went on without it being video recorded. They even rightfully platformed a Kashmiri pandit from the diaspora here. However she was given the least time to speak and was invisible from all promotional material. — Trishant (@trishantsimlai) May 31, 2022

As expected @vivekagnihotri used his template ‘facts are not facts’ line of narrative and did not have anything to say to critical questions by students other than the usual ‘Hindu Khatrein mein hai’ propaganda. pic.twitter.com/AK4yFLWv3S — Trishant (@trishantsimlai) May 31, 2022

It was amply clear that @vivekagnihotri does not really give two hoots about #KashmiriPandits. Furthermore he was NOT invitd by @Cambridge_Uni as he claims in all his PR videos and promo material. He was invitd by the diaspora here who made a commercial booking at a cambridge col — Trishant (@trishantsimlai) May 31, 2022

The social media user concluded his Tweet by saying, “It was amply clear that @vivekagnihotri does not really give two hoots about #KashmiriPandits. Furthermore he was NOT invitd by @Cambridge_Uni as he claims in all his PR videos and promo material. He was invited by the diaspora here who made a commercial booking at a cambridge col.”

Vivek Agnihotri is yet to react to the same. We shall wait and watch. For more such updates stay tuned to KoiMoi.

