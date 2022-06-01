South superstar Prabhas who has risen to immense fame after playing the role of a fearless king and prince in the blockbuster film Baahubali, the actor will next be seen as Lord Ram in his upcoming film Adipurush. According to recent scoops, this upcoming film of his could be the biggest film of his career to date!

For the unversed, the upcoming film is set to be directed by Om Raut, and will also feature Kriti Sanon as Sita/Janki, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as the 10 headed Ravana, in the upcoming Bollywood interpretation of Ramayan.

Talking about the recent scoop, according to a report by Pinkvilla, Adipurush is all set to be the highest budget film, Prabhas will be starring to date. Yes, you read that absolutely right. The Baahubali fame’s upcoming film, which is based on Ramayan, is being made at a whopping price of Rs 500 crore!

During a recent conversation with PV, the producer of the film Bhushan Kumar confirmed the same. He said, “Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. For that film, we know that the opening will be giant with houseful board across. So, we will try to optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing. We know people will come to see it irrespective of pricing as it is a one-off it’s kind event cinema and there is only limited capacity. So, we would make sure, to go all out with this film.”

Woah, now that’s just super exciting!

On the professional front, the Baahubali actor will also be seen on the big screens with his other huge project titled Salaar. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and is expected to hit the theatre in the summer of 2023.

Are you all excited to see Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Said Ali Khan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

