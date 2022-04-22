Karan Johar is probably the only person in the entertainment industry who can make Bollywood celebrities confess and say things that no one can. Back in the day when Saif Ali Khan was promoting his film, ‘Phantom’ he also appeared on ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 8’ which had Karan as one of the judges along with actor Shahid Kapoor. Khan was also accompanied by his co-star Katrina Kaif and KJo asked a trick question to the star where he had to choose between his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina. Can you guess his answer?

It was 2015 when Saif & Katrina had gone to a reality show to promote their film. During the conversation, Karan asked Saif to choose from Kareena & Katrina as to whose hotter? Well, can you guess his answer? No, it wasn’t obvious.

Saif Ali Khan called Katrina Kaif hotter than his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. And his answer left Shahid Kapoor in splits. For the unversed, Shahid and Kareena dated for a long time before parting ways in 2006. Their breakup came as a shock to all their fans who loved them together on the screen and off-screen.

Reacting to the show clip, a user on Reddit commented, “I bet Shahid wanted to just disappear. Even Saif for that matter. Karan was very insensitive with this question.” A second user commented, “Yeah I think Shahid played it cool though, Saif is the one who seemed nervous,” as reported by HT.

However later, Saif called Kareena ‘number one’ and Karan Johar then asked this same question to Shahid Kapoor who said, “Lekin meri favourite to Mira Kapoor hai (But my favourite is Mira Kapoor).”

What are your thoughts on Saif Ali Khan calling Katrina Kaif hotter than his own wife Kareena Kapoor Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

