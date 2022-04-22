Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar is the most bankable actor in B-town and enjoys a massive fan following all around the world. Since his 1992 super hit film Khiladi, the actor has non-stop given us blockbusters.

Many of his female fans go bonkers to catch a glimpse of the superstar and would go to any height to interact with him, however, did you know that a girl had once rejected him just because he didn’t kiss her?

In an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar had once confessed that he was dumped by a girl just because he didn’t initiate any physical contact with her. Yup, you read that right!

Back in 2019, when Akshay Kumar had graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Housefull 4, along with his fellow actors Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, and Chunky Pandey, the host had questioned the actor and his co-actors if they were ever rejected by a girl. Answering this question, Akshay revealed an anecdote from his first date, he said, “I was going on a date for the very first time. I took her out to the movies and we had lunch together around 3-4 times. The problem was that I was very shy at that moment. I never touched her or held her hands. Maybe she wanted me to hold her hands or kiss her but I did not do it. So, she left me.”

Speaking about Akshay Kumar’s love life, he is very happily married to Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s daughter Twinkle Khanna. The duo also shares two kids with each other. A boy named Aarav and a girl named Nitara. On the professional front, after Bachchhan Paandey the actor is now gearing up for his next upcoming film Ram Setu.

