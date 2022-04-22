Malaika Arora is a really popular name in the Bollywood industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and from her city spottings, to the gym to the airport, fans really love and appreciate her fashion sense. In a recent interview, Malaika who is otherwise very private about her love life has had a bold discussion about her dating life and how her age gap with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor doesn’t really impact her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Malaika is 48 and Arjun on the other hand is 36. The duo have been dating for a while now and made their relationship official in 2019. They are quite popular on social media and often shower PDA at each other on Instagram.

Malaika Arora in an interview with Hello Magazine opened up on society having double standards when it comes to women dating younger men. She said, “It’s very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce… There’s a misogynist approach to female relationships. It’s often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man.”

Malaika Arora described herself as a ‘strong woman and a work in progress,’ and is working towards the same with a mindset of becoming ‘stronger, fitter and happier every day.’

She further continued and said, “I’m a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent.”

For the unversed, Malaika Arora was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan and share a son with him named Arhaan Khan.

