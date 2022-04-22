Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the favourites of many Bollywood filmmakers. Before their wedding, Imtiaz Ali went all praises for how they’re the most dedicated actors he’s worked with. It isn’t a secret that Sanjay Leela Bhansali loves them too. While Ayan Mukerji is the best friend, it is Karan Johar who literally has a special place for them inside his heart. Scroll below for some exciting updates!

It was KJo who launched Alia with Student Of The Year. The actress has acquired fame with some of the most hilarious moments on Koffee With Karan, but that also earned her a lot of publicity, even if negative, owing to her IQ level then. The association continues, and she will be next seen in Karan-produced Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which co-stars Ranveer Singh.

Karan Johar recently graced the Social Media Star with Janice chat show, where he revealed a WhatsApp group that does not include any Bollywood actor. It was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who really wanted to be a part of it, but even BFF Ayan Mukerji was against the idea.

Karan Johar shared, “There is a WhatsApp group called A list, and everybody with the alphabet ‘A’ is on it. So, there is Amrita who is a production designer…there is Ayan Mukerji…So, this is one group where we have an analysis of film trailers, every unit that comes out…So, Abhishek Verman who is director of the movie 2 States, always puts trailers of new films, then we all give our verdicts…”

He added, “So, Ranbir and Alia tried very hard to get into it but we rejected them because Ayan said no movie stars because we might have opinions on their movies… But our reviews are hilarious.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra.

