Indian weddings are well known for their extravagance and splendour. Amongst all Bollywood weddings are the most glamorous. Be it the presence of stars walking down the red carpet to the grand celebrations, we all look at Bollywood weddings with bated breath. The latest was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.

RaLia’s wedding was a thorough family affair with only relatives and close friends in attendance. It is well known how large the Kapoor clan is, the wedding seemed to be the perfect scenario to get the entire Kapoor family under one roof. Their wedding was the most awaited one.

Pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony had also gone viral on social. So much so, that Alia Bhatt dropped the wedding picture last week announcing their nuptials. Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾”

Within a week, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding pic has amassed 12.74 million likes on Instagram thus becoming the most liked photo of any Indian celebrity on Instagram. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding picture, which was shared last year in December, has amassed 12.72 million likes.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two got married in a dreamy wedding at Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding pic now stands at 6.5 million likes on Instagram.

Another power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married in 2017, amassed 3.4 million likes on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married at a dreamy wedding in 2018 at Ummaid Bhavan palace, is talk of the town till date. Their wedding pic has amassed 5.4 million so far.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain too got married last year in December. Their wedding made a lot of headlines at that time. Thie wedding pic has amassed 1.5 million likes.

