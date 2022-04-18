Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted for a low-key affair but it was indeed a dreamy wedding. In the presence of really few people, the couple sealed their forever on the 14th of April at the actor’s Vastu Building in Mumbai. The official pictures are out and a section of netizens are irritated with the number of pictures there are of the couple kissing. Scroll below for details.

It was Alia who hours after their wedding rituals took to her Instagram and shared pictures of their wedding. The first picture itself witnessed the couple locking lips in the most adorable way. Ever since a lot of pictures have surfaced online and they could be seen head over heels in love as they sealed a kiss time and again.

From the couple kissing at the mandap to pictures of them locking lips during the cake cutting ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt clearly couldn’t keep their hands off each other. There were also videos of the same during the varmala ceremony. Most viewers found it really romantic.

However, there remains a section that is already tired of witnessing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kissing each other. They took to the comment section of the viral Instagram picture and expressed their disagreement.

A user wrote, “Pak Gaya hu bhai inki chuma-chati dekh ke suhagrat bhi mandap me hi Manalo ab”

Another commented, “Areee bs bhai ab kya next anniversary tk tum log yehi karoge”

“Phero se jyada to inhone kiss kr lie shadi me ab………,” joked a user.

A comment read, trying really hard to copy the west……the least we can do is appreciate them”

Do you think it is fair to troll Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor over this?

