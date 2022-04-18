Shehnaaz Gill is a warrior, one that no one ever saw coming. The actress lost the love of her life, Sidharth Shukla last year. But the way she’s grown and is maturely handling everything proves that she is a one-woman army by herself. But Bigg Boss host Salman Khan has grown protective towards her. Scroll below for all the details of their bond during Baba Siddique Iftar Party 2022.

Every year, Baba Siddique holds an Iftar party that witnesses who’s who of the showbiz mark their presence. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty were amongst others who graced the red carpet.

Shehnaaz Gill also marked her attendance at the event in a beautiful silver traditional piece. But as per a report by Bollywood Life, it was her bonding with Salman Khan that grabbed all the eyeballs at the Iftar party.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan spoke to each other for hours and even had food together. Just not that, Dabangg Khan made the Bigg Boss 13 diva sit next to him and ensured she was comfortable during the entire bash. They were talking to each other non-stop and the beauty was visibly happy.

Salman was quite concerned about Shehnaaz and was continuously seen taking care of her. Many people came to his table to meet him but Gill was a part of the conversations like any family member. Khan as per rumours was also really protective of Gill.

As most know, Salman Khan really admired Sidharth Shukla. When Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale to pay him a tribute, the superstar was also seen in tears.

Salman surely has a heart of gold and his actions prove it!

