Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14th after dating for 5 years. Even though they got married in an intimate ceremony at their Vastu house, it was nothing less than grandiosity. From Karan Johar to Malaika Arora attended the wedding.

The newlyweds also hosted a party for their family and close friends at their Vastu house on Saturday. Pictures from the party are also going viral. Amidst this, a fan on Reddit shared a video clip of Ranbir and his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone recalling their previous relationship.

The fan shared the video clip, which is seemingly from an interview, said how both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked good together but couldn’t deny that Ranbir looked better with Deepika Padukone.

The fan wrote, “I know they’re married and Aloobir look good but i thnk we cant deny that Ranbir Deepu looked the best together. Keeping aside everythn else for a sec.” Take a look at the post below:

Before marrying Alia Bhatt, Ranbir dated Deepika Padukone for a while. Their break up was one of the most talked-about topics on social media. Since their break up Deepika moved on and got married to Ranveer Singh in 2018.

Meanwhile, pictures from Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities are going viral. Karisma Kapoor, who is Ranbir’s cousin, shared an absolutely hilarious post in which she reveals that she came out top in the kaleera shaking ritual.

The Kaleera, ornaments attached to the bride’s bangles, falling on you is supposed to mean you will be the next to marry. Sharing the picture, Karishma wrote, “Instagram vs reality. The kaleera fell on me guys.”

