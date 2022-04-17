Superstar Hrithik Roshan, who made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai is often dubbed as one of the sexiest men on the planet. He enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world and most of them are women. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the country.

The Greek God of Bollywood has portrayed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills. He is one of the few actors who has a life-size, wax figure of him was installed at London’s Madame Tussauds museum. Often his female fans click pictures with the wax statue, however, one fan was seemingly a bit playful.

Back in 2016, Hrithik Roshan’s fan shared some photos on Twitter that she took at the Madame Tussauds Museum with the superstar’s wax statue. In the pictures, the fan was seen tucking her finger in his briefs which was particularly hilarious. Sharing it, she captioned, “You need to tell @MadameTussauds London to update it! Regardless, it was fun posing with you @iHrithik”

Take a look at the picture below:

The picture piqued the interest of the superstar and he replied with a humorous tweet, “You took a peep, didn’t u. naughty girl! Love u.”

U took a peek didn't u. naughty girl! Love u https://t.co/1iidMth0IH — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2016

Hahaha..that’s hilarious!

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan recently visited the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. His visit left fans beaming with excitement as the actor obliged several students with pictures and conversations. The picture shared by a fan is now going viral on social media.

The fan took to Instagram and shared the picture with a caption, “Guess whom did I meet today at USC ??!! 🤔 Oh yeaaaahhhhh !!! It’s HRITHIK ROSHAN & his cute children ☺️ The younger one is between me & Hrithik in the picture ❤️ That eye contact.. That conversation.. And This picture.. Memories for life ❤️ @hrithikroshan @navya_sunkara”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrishti Chaturvedi (@shrishti_in_usa)

