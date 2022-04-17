Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had an intimate ceremony in Mumbai early this week. The couple opted for a low-key affair that witnessed the presence of only close family members and friends. Even the wedding after-party saw limited members from the showbiz. Amidst it all, an old video of RK being visibly ignored by Nita Ambani and her son Akash Ambani is going viral on social media. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Akash along with his wife Shloka Mehta attended the wedding of good friend Ranbir with Alia Bhatt. The duo was seen twinning in complimenting attires and inside pictures of them posing with the groom also surfaced on social media.

A leading paparazzi member took to Instagram and shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception. He could be seen waiting at the red carpet as Nita Ambani posed along with Akash Ambani. On paparazzi’s request, he joins the duo but is visibly ignored by them as they don’t even respond to what he’s saying.

Many are even confusing the video as a glimpse of the post-wedding bash of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. But as most know, yesterday night was another intimate affair and there was no red carpet whatsoever for the celebrities to pose. The only videos were of them arriving in their beasts.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Netizens had mixed reaction and were upset on how Ranbir Kapoor was ignored by the Ambani family.

“She’s ignoring him,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “Kyun bulate hai In logo ko Apni Aukad kam karne ke liye”

A user wrote, “Ranbir ko bhav bhi nhi deri ye to”

“Ranbir trying so hard to get Ambani attention,” commented another.

Akash Ambani being a part of the Ralia wedding affair is proof that they’re good friends and the video has just been misinterpreted.

