It’s an extremely special Thursday for Ambanis, and no they haven’t cracked a multi-billion dollar deal. Son and daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani – Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta Ambani welcomed their first child today.

It’s a baby boy, and the whole Ambani khandan is delightfully happy with the same. Twitter has already started flooding with the routine ‘Oh Ambani so rich’ jokes.

A statement released by Ambani family stated, “Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to have become grandparents for the first time, as they welcome the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.”

“With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families,” the statement further said.

Here’s the first look of the baby:

Many many many congratulations to Shloka & Akash Ambani on becoming proud parents of a baby boy today .

Akash Ambani married his childhood love Shloka Mehta Ambani back in 2019. The Ambanis had historical celebratory functions. There were fireworks and an aerial act at the glitzy celebration night for newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta back in March 2019.

A host of Bollywood celebrities, politicians and sportspersons came together to celebrate the couple’s union.

Akash, son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka, youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, beamed with joy as they posed for shutterbugs against a heavily decorated floral backdrop. While Akash looked smart in a black kurta with a long embellished jacket, Shloka wore a golden ensemble. Bollywood celebs turned up in full force for the gala evening.

