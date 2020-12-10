Kareena Kapoor Khan has now returned to Mumbai from Palampur, Himachal Pradesh with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. She had joined the cast of Pawan Kriplani’s film Bhoot Police to spend some time with her husband. The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in important roles.

Advertisement

Kareena and Saif had recently announced that the couple is expecting their second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The Pataudi clan in August revealed that they are looking forward to the addition to their family. Amid this, the Laal Singh Chaddha star now opened up about naming her second child.

Advertisement

During her chat show, What Women Want, with Neha Dhupia, Bebo responded to Neha who asked if any friends and family have suggested any baby names for their second child. Kareena revealed the truth by saying that she and Saif have not even reached the thought of deciding the second baby’s name yet. She also remembered the controversy around Taimur’s name back in the day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that they have decided to leave it at the last minute and then come up with a surprise. She said, “Honestly, I am telling you this, that after the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then like spring a surprise.”

Neha Dhupia then suggested the actress do a poll and according to a ranking pick a name. To which, Kareena said, “Oh God! I don’t even want to go down that road. I’m going to tackle this like right at the end.”

For the unversed, when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan named their first child Taimur, a controversy erupted on social media as his name was similar to that of a Mongolian invader. Several trolls mocked the couple for naming their kid after the invader on social media.

Saif and Kareen then had to clarify that Taimur was given an ancient Persian name which in reality meant Iron.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official remake of Tom Hank’s film Forrest Gump. The film is expected to be released on Christmas 2021.

Must Read: Mukesh Chhabra Opens Up On Casting For Scam 1992, The Family Man & Delhi Crime, Read On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube