Sara Ali Khan is lucky to have found another mother in Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, their equation is clearly not that kind but very friendly instead. It was one that the Coolie No 1 actress called Bebo ‘Aunty.’ Forget everyone else, father Saif Ali Khan’s reaction is leaving us in splits. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Saif married Kareena in 2012. The couple is blessed with a 3-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. There’s another bundle of joy on the way as the couple is expecting another child. On the other hand, Khan welcomed two kids – Ibrahim and Sara, with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

During a chat show, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She said, “It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, ‘Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.”

Furthermore, Sara Ali Khan added that Saif Ali Khan has never told her anything like Kareena Kapoor Khan is her ‘second mother.’ When Karan Johar on the show asked the Simmba actress, what if she has to call Kapoor ‘choti maa.’

The budding actress answered that Kareena would have a nervous breakdown. But the highlight of the conversation remained when she shared about her confusions of addressing Kareena when she initially learnt about Saif’s relationship.

She said, “I used to be like, ‘What should I call her? Kareena? Aunty?’ And my father was like, ‘You don’t want to call her aunty!”

In the end, Sara Ali Khan started addressing the new member of the family as ‘Kareena’ or ‘K.’

Meanwhile, Sara on the professional front is gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1. The film stars Varun Dhawan as the male lead and is directed by David Dhawan.

Coolie No 1 is slated for a digital release on 25th December.

