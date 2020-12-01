Rohanpreet Singh & Tony Kakkar Fighting For Neha Kakkar In This Video Will Leave You In Splits!

Neha Kakkar is having the time of her life, both on personal as well as the professional front. The singer enjoyed a massive success of her song ‘Nehu Da Vyah.’ Her marriage with Rohanpreet Singh was the talk of the town as well. Now, in a recent video, brother Tony Kakkar is fighting with Rohanpreet and the video will totally leave you in splits. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most fans know, Neha recently collaborated with brother Tony for ‘Shona Shona.’ The song witnesses a reunion of Bigg Boss 13 rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. It released on the digital platforms on November 24 and is still trending crazy, even on YouTube.

Advertisement

In order to promote the song, Neha Kakkar recently shared a fun video with Tony Kakkar. Rohanpreet Singh too did his best to promote the wifey’s video. He also collaborated with Tony for the video which witnesses him lip-syncing to the lyrics of Shona Shona with Neha’s picture on his phone’s wallpaper.

Eventually, we see Tony Kakkar trying to snatch that phone from Rohanpreet Singh. He was trying to connote that Neha Kakkar belongs to him. Eventually, as both try to get hold of the phone, it is the husband who wins this war.

Well clearly, Rohanpreet won’t let go of his Neha no matter what.

“Arreee Nehu @nehakakkar Meri Hai @tonykakkar Bhai but I love You…Congratulations @anshul300 bhai & @raghav.sharma.14661 bhai#ShonaShona #ReelItFeelIt,” Rohanpreet Singh captioned the post.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar graced Bigg Boss 14 during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The singer opened up about how she and Rohanpreet Singh met for the first time on the Nehu Da Vyah sets.

She added, “I am very sure of things I want in my life. Even if I go to buy an outfit, I will buy it immediately without wasting any time. Rohanpreet is such a good human being that after meeting him I was like I have to marry him. Anybody will be her deewani after meeting him and ‘main unki deewani ho gayi.”

Must Read: Raveena Tandon Responds To The Love She Is Receiving For Her Cameo In Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube