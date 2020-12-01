Bachchan Pandey Big Update: This Actress Reunites With Akshay Kumar For 4th Time

The developments on Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey are taking place at a brisk pace. Just a few days back, we learnt about Arshad Warsi joining the project and now, there’s a major update coming in on the second actress of the film.

As we earlier learnt through several reports, the action-comedy to feature two heroines. And now, the makers have finally found their second lead actress who’ll be pairing opposite to Akshay for the fourth time. Yes, you read that right! Can you make any guesses who’s the second heroine? Well, let us enlighten you.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, none other than Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in for Bachchan Pandey. She has worked with Akshay Kumar in Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Brothers. The actress herself confirmed while speaking to the portal. She said, “I was very new to the industry when I did the song ‘Dhanno’ in Housefull for Nadiad (producer Sajid Nadiadwala). Our friendship goes way back to then and I am elated to be working with him again in Bachchan Pandey our eighth film together.”

Speaking on reuniting with Akshay Kumar again, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “It’s always a crazy ride with Akshay and I am sure we will all have a blast again.” As Jacky said, we would love to watch the duo recreating magic once again with Bachchan Pandey. Reportedly, Kriti Sanon will be playing a journalist who desires to become a filmmaker. The details on Jacky’s character are kept under the wraps.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will go on floors in January 2021. Akshay and Kriti Sanon will be kickstarting the shoot in Jaisalmer. The schedule will comprise of 60 days. Interestingly, the shooting will take place in real locations instead of sets. Regarding the same, the permissions have been taken from the state government.

“Akshay Kumar, along with actress Kriti Sanon, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer in a charter for a marathon schedule of over 2 months during which they will be shooting in real locations. Last month, the production team secured all the requisite permissions and taken care of all the government guidelines and locked the shooting locations,” reveals a source close to Bollywood Hungama.

