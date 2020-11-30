Shah Rukh Khan has finally been out and about in the city after almost two years of ‘Sanyas’. Haha. Although the Zero actor hasn’t officially announced his upcoming film yet, he has been spotted at YRF studios quite a few times recently shooting for Pathan.

A while ago, SRK was spotted donning a never seen before avatar when clicked at YRF studios. He also had an injury on his left leg.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Does Shah Rukh Khan look handsome? Or does he look handsome? Haha!

There’s no question about being handsome when it comes to the romance king of Bollywood. Now, if you will look at the first picture, you might not see the injury but as you swipe the next one, you’ll see him wearing a black knee support.

Just a while ago, SRK was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. He wore a hoodie and heading towards his boat, on the way to Alibaug. We guess King Khan might have plans of spending the weekend at his Alibaug farmhouse.

The Zero actor took a little break from work and went to Alibaug and it will be interesting to see when he resumes his work on Pathan and if John Abraham too joins the schedule.

Recently, it was learnt that Shah Rukh Khan has entered into a 45% profit-sharing agreement with YRF. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, SRK and YRF’s Aditya rarely discuss monetary terms before signing a film together. The source said, “Shah Rukh Khan and Adi are like brothers and seldom do they speak about the monetary terms before signing on for a film. It’s an unsaid rule that SRK will have a share in the profits of a YRF film and the tradition will continue with Pathan as well. The superstar has entered into a 45 per cent profit-sharing agreement with YRF, which means that for every Rs. 100 crore profit earned from the film, Shah Rukh Khan will make Rs. 45 crore rupees. The higher the profits, the higher will be his fees.”

