Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a shock to the whole entertainment industry. Vikas Gupta’s brother Siddharth Gupta was one of those who were most devastated on the loss. The duo shared a great bond. They also were roommates once upon a time. Siddharth even took to Instagram and poured his heart out when the actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence.

In a recent interview with a leading portal, Siddharth Gupta revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput told Kushal Zaveri, a common friend, that he was working on himself spiritually. He even asked Kushal and Siddharth to come and meet him. Sushant mentioned Siddharth to Kushal and sent love for him.

Siddharth Gupta told Pinkvilla, “I feel gutted. It’s a huge loss for every one of us. I always followed what he was doing but he had moved on in his life. He had a different set of people that he was staying with.

Siddharth Gupta added, “When this message came, I remember talking to Kushal; I told him that I felt there might be something off because this wasn’t him entirely being so out there. Kushal had messaged him back saying let’s catch up soon and do the things we were doing. My aim was to not intrude his space but I was expecting, because of that text, I am going to be able to meet him very soon and I will get to know what has happened. I sensed something. But obviously, I didn’t have his number; Kushal recently got it. We didn’t know where he was putting up at that time. Not in a million years, we could have thought of anything going wrong.”

Siddharth Gupta concluded by saying, “You can’t change things bro. It’s butterfly effect. You just feel that you could have changed few things which I definitely believe. He was the happiest with all of us so if we were there, things would have been different. I remember that when I had left Sushant’s house, he had told me, ‘we will meet at the top’.”

