Karan Johar is basking high on the success of his recent show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and his book which is yet to be released called ‘The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv’ and guess who’s promoting it now? It’s none other than Roohi and Yash promoting their Dadda’s book.

When the pandemic began, the Johars were the major source of our daily dose of entertainment and their ‘Toodles’ video series became a part of our daily lives.

Continuing the trend, Karan Johar is back. He shared a video of Roohi and Yash talking about his upcoming book and captioned it, “Super super excited to share my new children’s book #TheBigThoughtsOfLittleLuv with you all! Join us from the comfort of your homes for the online release on 4th December!”

Is it just us or do y’all also think that these two are growing up so fast?

Reacting to the post, Bollywood celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Angad Bedi, and Sonali Bedi left heart emojis on Karan Johar’s Instagram post.

Meanwhile, recently Karan was seen promoting his new production show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives starring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. The show has been trending worldwide and Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan added just the right amount of bling at the end of the show.

Sharing the good news on his Instagram handle, Karan wrote, “Climbing up the charts worldwide, in their true fabulous style! #FabulousLives streaming on #Netflix, binge on!! @maheepkapoor @neelamkotharisoni @seemakhan76 @bhavanapandey @netflix_in @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @mfredcall @uttam.domale @dharmaticent”

Reacting to the post, Karan Tacker commented, “I admit , I binge watched it !♥️” Well, we would all agree with this handsome here. We all binged watch the entire series and we don’t feel guilty about it at all.

Meanwhile, tell us if y’all liked Karan Johar’s toodles series with Roohi and Yash in the comments below.

