The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Review: Every Indian gossip lover would have wanted a ‘desi’ version of Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The wish finally comes true with an insight to the lives of top wives from the Industry. You might not know much about any of them, but it’ll just take the first episode to intrigue you!

Cast: Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Khan

Director: Uttam Domale

Available On: Netflix

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: What Is It About?

Being a part of the glamour industry is not so easy. There’s constant radar on your life, kids, fallouts and as well as all the ‘mundane’ days. But it’s equally exciting to get a sneak peek into their high-profile lifestyle and relationships. In a never-seen-before way, it’s 4 Bollywood wives letting you see their best and the worst. What more could you ask for?

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: What’s Good?

First of all, a big shout out to Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey for being so natural about their spat (not a spoiler guys, it’s already in the trailer). I refuse to believe that either of these wives are not actress in real life. Being a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Seema knows it all in and out and she’s outdone herself. I would unapologetically accept that she’s the most fun amongst them all! Bhavana, on the other hand, is as natural as one could be. She’s simple, sweet and she’s honest. There was no show-sha and if there’s anyone you could relate to despite their high standards, for me it’ll be her.

Neelam Kothari will sure be flooded with projects after this. She might have gone on sabbatical years ago, but the actress in her is still very much alive. Well, I certainly cannot wait for her to recreate the magic on screens all over again (I hope she gets it with Ranveer Singh, haha!)

Music is bang-on. It adds an essence to every kind of emotion. During the punch lines, the sound effects will further tickle your bone, you feel the intensity too – all in all, it was totally in sync.

A huge shout to the production and the camera team for choosing the most lavish locations, and flaunting it the extravagant way. Well, I won’t deny the fact that the show starting from its cinematography to the sequences were visibly inspired from KUWTK, but honestly nowhere did I feel that they were ‘copying’ them. It has its own desi masala, and it’s enjoyable!

Okay, last thing! Although debatable, I liked how the entire cast came along and opened up about their friendships and the reminisced their old memories. PS: Special thanks to Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan for making it all possible (watch the series and you’ll know)

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: What Doesn’t Work?

It’s probably the first time in life where I would say there’s no problem ‘as such.’ I don’t know if Maheep Kapoor is exactly like this in her real life, but I would have really enjoyed her fictional version to come out of the shell. Also, about her constant worry around nepotism and the trolling – it takes b*lls for a person to show this vulnerable side of theirs to the world, hats off to her for it. But after a point, I just felt it went OTT. It’s like she was constantly conscious about everything she was showing to the world, except the fact that she loves wine (pun intended). I wouldn’t be shocked if she invites more trolls after this, given the fact the world now knows that she cares. (Out of place, but her daughter Shanaya Kapoor is totally worth looking forward to and I can’t wait)

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Last Word!

You may love them, hate them but you cannot ignore them! Exactly is the scene is with this Karan Johar production. These are the tales not much talked about, but worth listening to even when you may feel their ‘struggles and mundane lives aren’t as dark as ours.’ It’s the closest you would get to if you want Maheep Kapoor’s binoculars to peep into Bollywood stars’ lives!

Three And A Half Stars!



