The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and their questionable ways of censoring the films continue with Kiara Advani‘s Indoo Ki Jawani. The list of pointers that the board has selected to censor is out which will surely raise many eyebrows. The film’s story revolves an Indian girl experimenting her luck with dating apps and crashing into a Pakistani guy by chance.

The list which out involves replacing the Hindi cuss word ‘chu*iya’ with ‘aatankwadi’ (terrorist). The list doesn’t end here; there are many more changes which will not go well with many. A dialogue revolving around crime against women in Delhi has been replaced with a generic one without involving any city’s name.

Check out the list of changes made by CBFC here:

– Deleted dialogue along with lewd gesture “Apne ghode ko astabal mein thodi rakhunga.”

– Removed the scene of Satish with his hand in his pants and replaced with Satish on the phone.

– Removed the dialogue “Ab toh Supreme Court ne bhi..till.legal hai” and replaced with “Arre Main Bol Raha hoon Na Tujhe Hum Cheating Kar Sakte Hain.”

– Deleted the dialogue “Crime against women jitna tumhare capital…till..fraud ho tum log” and replaced with “Crime against women aaj kal jitna ho raha hai na uska koi jawab nahi hai tumhare paas…tolerant ke naam par to fraud ho tum log.”

– Deleted the word Harami, Deleted the word Haramzade and replaced with Aatankwadi.

– Deleted the word Chutiya and replaced with Gadha.

– Muted the word Fuck wherever they occurred.

Director Abir Sengupta makes his debut with Indoo Ki Jawani, set to release in theatres on December 11. The coming-of-age comedy also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

Kiara Advani was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror-comedy Laxmii. She is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing Good Newwz last year.

Whereas Indoo Ki Jawani’s lead actor Aditya Seal has earlier appeared in films like Namaste England, Tum Bin II, Student Of The Year 2 and Purani Jeans.

