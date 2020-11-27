Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. The actress is now winning the hearts of her fans owing to how she brilliantly carrying out her work amidst her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Virat is also winning hearts of late owing to a decision that he made.

Previously, it was reported that BCCI has granted the Indian skipper paternity leave amidst Australia Test series. Virat has now revealed the reason behind taking the paternity leave and he is garnering praises for his decision.

According to Times Of India, Virat Kohli wanted to fly back after the first test owing to the quarantine period that he will be having after that. He also informed the selectors about wanting to go back home since he wants to be with his wife Anushka Sharma while they welcome the birth of their first child.

Calling it a beautiful moment, Virat said during a media interaction that he truly wants to experience the birth of his first child. Previously, his wife Anushka had accompanied him during the IPL 2020 matches which were held in UAE this year. Their cute interactions amid the matches caught everyone’s attention.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was recently spotted in Mumbai as she resumed her shoot and proudly showing off her baby bump as she continued with her work. She was last seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial film Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif that released in 2018.

Apart from Virat and Anushka, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are also expecting their second child after Taimur Ali Khan. Just like Anushka, Kareena also seemed to be proudly flaunting her baby bump on the social circuit and at work.

Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. The comedy-drama film is the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Mona Singh, Sharman Joshi, and Manav Vij. Shah Rukh Khan will have a special appearance in the film.

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht.

