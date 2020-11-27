Has there ever been a day Kangana Ranaut did not make headlines post she joined Twitter as herself? Well, possibly not. The actor is in the news today for meeting Sanjay Dutt. She met him in Hyderabad where she is shooting for her upcoming project and took to Twitter to share the news with a beautiful picture. But it seems like the Twitterati is in no mood to spare Ms Ranaut and started calling her a hypocrite for meeting the actor. Read on to know why.

Advertisement

Kangana is on the helm of the conversation around drugs that has been happening in and around the tinsel town ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. In one of her videos, she has even pointed out at Sanjay Dutt’s drug addiction in the past. This same point has triggered the Twitterati who are calling her a hypocrite.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and shared a beautiful picture with Sanjay Dutt. With the picture, she expressed how coincidentally they were in the same hotel and she went and met him. She also added how fit the actor looks after his recent battle with the life-threatening disease. Dutt earlier this year was diagnosed with Cancer and cane out victorious in October, as he announced he had defeated cancer.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health.”

When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VPB5reGThp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

Now, this has triggered the netizens who have labelled Kangana Ranaut Hypocrite over meeting Sanjay Dutt. A user wrote, “Sanjay Dutt who kept weapons at his home. A product of nepotism. His father Suneel Dutt saved him because of his political powers and gave up his Political Career. How can you meet him when you are against nepotism and things ??”

Another wrote, “Chalo madam apki bhi hypocrisy aa hi gyi..wo sab jo kar rahi thi shayad PR hi tha ..sanjay dutt ka drugs aur affair cute lagte hain inhe..yahi bola tha na ..unfollowing you #BoycottBollywood.”

When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VPB5reGThp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020 She called his biopic a story of drug abuse and debauchery. Said movie whitewashed his character. One needs to special kind of shameless 😂😂😂😭😭 — Alisha (@hfuhi876yfyh) November 27, 2020 He was one of the prime accused of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.Aren’t you aware? Where is your Nationalist stand now? For others you call them by their first names irrespective of their posts and status ! And you call the accused as SIR ! #PoliticsofConvenience #DoubleStandard — मराठीरक्षक (@marathirakshak) November 27, 2020 Seriously…After all the way u bursted on them and going and meeting them….hypocrisy — Prajwal Reddy Dornala (@PrajwalDornala) November 27, 2020 pic.twitter.com/EO9yMYTWHK — Soha Patel 🦋 (@patelsoha18) November 27, 2020 Chalo madam apki bhi hypocrisy aa hi gyi..wo sab jo kar rahi thi shayad PR hi tha ..sanjay dutt ka drugs aur affair cute lagte hain inhe..yahi bola tha na ..unfollowing you #BoycottBollywood — Sombir (@aryan19_Rockz) November 27, 2020

What do you have to say in this row? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Is Vicky Kaushal’s Leading Lady In Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube