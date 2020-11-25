While three agencies, CBI, NCB and NIA are investigating cases related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput case, a new petition has been filed at Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding a short film, Priya, which is based on the late actor’s life.

The petition has been filed by Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma, resident of Sharda Vihar Colony, Jabalpur, requesting the court to put a stay order on the film’s release. In his petition, he has stated that a 30-minute short film has been made by Jabalpur Flix Film Production on the late actor, and will be screened at Samadadia Mall in Jabalpur on November 25.

The petitioner also argued in his petition that as CBI is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case, the short film documenting the late actor’s life should be banned. Furthermore, he also cited that there are several rumours circulating regarding his mysterious death, reports India Legal.

Advocate KK Rajak, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner at the high court, citing the petition argued that Sushant’s case has been overshadowed in the media recently, amidst the various claims and counter-claims. Some are not ready to accept the suicide while some are hell-bent on proving suicide. In such a situation, any kind of deficiency in the Dil Bechara star’s life shown in the film may affect the trial. Therefore, the petitioner has requested the court to issue a ban on the release until the announcement of the court’s verdict.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput‘s househelp Dipesh Sawant alleged that NCB had illegally detained him for the investigation. In the first week of October, he had filed a written petition before Bombay High Court against the NCB, asking for Rs 10 Lakh in compensation.

However, NCB has denied all accusations made by the late actor’s house help. As reported by Times Of India, Sameer Wankhede, NCB zonal director, in his 34-page affidavit has stated, “it was Sawant himself who stated that he wished to accompany the officers of NCB since it was night and he would find it difficult to trace out the NCB office. He requested us to permit him to stay in the office of the NCB so that he can again continue with his statement in the morning. Accordingly, Sawant stayed overnight out of his own will and volition. NCB officials provided him with breakfast and other facilities.”

