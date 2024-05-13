"Sushant Singh Rajput Was Vulnerable & Affected By Blind Items Against Him," Manoj Bajpayee's Explosive Revelations, Recalls Their Chat, "Jo Power Mein Hain..."!

It was in the year 2020, a lazy June afternoon amidst the lockdown and Corona scare, that the world had to witness the shocking news and visuals of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The 34-year-old actor reportedly died by suicide, and now Manoj Bajpayee has opened up about what SSR was going through in his last days.

Sushant and Manoj worked together in Son Chiriya and came close during the shooting of the film. It was then that Sushant shared his stress regarding the constant blind articles that were published against him.

Alleging that Sushant Singh Rajput was troubled by blind items, Manoj Bajpayee, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, said, “Bahut zada, bahut vulnerable tha vo us maamle me. Acha aadmi tha, bahut hi acha aadmi, aur acha aadmi hi affected hota hai. Right?”

Manoj Bajpayee even shared how he tried helping Sushant deal with the negativity as the actor reached out for help. The Satya actor said, “Wo bahut baar aake mujhe puchta tha ki sir mai kya karu? Toh mai usko kehta tha ki yarr tu zada seriously mat le. Mai jaanta hu, kyuki mai bhugat chuka hu,bhugat raha hu, mai abhi tak bhugat raha hu. Kuch ek log hai Sushant, jinki filmein chal rahi hai, jo power me hai, unko handle, mai to handle dusre treeke se karta hu. Mai to unke dosto ko bolta hu ki unka bolna ki aake marunga mai tujhe. To dost jo hai, dost ko bolega, dost jaake usko bolega, ki Manoj tujhe maarega. To baat pahunch jaye yahi chahiye na? To hasta tha, Sushant bahut hasta tha. “

Sushant Singh Rajput opened up about his vulnerabilities and told Manoj Bajpayee that only he can use this trick. Sushant could not muster the courage to use that trick.

The Last Conversation

Recalling his last conversation with the Dil Bechara actor, Manoj Bajpayee revealed how they bonded over mutton since both of them belonged to Bihar. Sushant insisted on going to Manoj Bajpayee’s place to enjoy Mutton, and the actor promised to invite him to dinner whenever he cooks. “That was our last talk. And theek uske 10 din ke baad, he passed away,” recalled Manoj Bajpayee in a heartbreaking conversation with Siddharth Kannan.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, which was released after he passed away. His passing away felt like a personal loss, and we all miss him dearly!

