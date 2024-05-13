Laapataa Ladies is the movie of the summer that just blew through critical acclaim and straight into people’s hearts. Much like Kiran Rao’s directorial, there are more compelling and heartwarming stories by female directors that put the lense of storytelling in a different light.

In an era overflowing with content, the ability for stories to truly stand out has become paramount. But what is also a sign of evolution is that many amazing women directors are winning hearts with the projects they bring to Hindi cinema. Be it a Laapataa Ladies or a Do Aur Do Pyaar, women filmmakers are winning hearts with their content.

Here are five visionary directors leading this charge:

Meghna Gulzar – Raazi and Sam Bahadur:

Meghna Gulzar has carved a niche for herself as a purveyor of empowering narratives on celluloid. With masterpieces like Raazi and the eagerly anticipated Sam Bahadur, she has solidified her position as a formidable force in the industry. Both films are available for viewing on popular OTT platforms.

Shirsha Guha Thakurta – Do Aur Do Pyaar:

Do Aur Do Pyaar directed by Shirsha Guha offers a compelling exploration of the complexities inherent in relationships, presented with a refreshing objectivity. Currently gracing theaters, this Applause Entertainment production delves into the nuances of modern-day relationships and their inherent challenges. Watch it in Theatres near you.

Kiran Rao – Lapataa Ladies:

Laapataa Ladies is the movie of the summer. Kiran Rao’s directorial stands as a testament to the notion that storytelling transcends glamour. With this film, Rao has showcased her prowess in crafting narratives that resonate deeply with audiences. Recently released on Netflix, it continues to captivate viewers with its unassuming charm.

Gauri Shinde – Dear Zindagi:

The movie that made us aware of the Dimag ka doctor. Gauri Shinde’s distinctive slice-of-life filmmaking style has garnered widespread acclaim, with Dear Zindagi serving as a prime example. This poignant portrayal of life’s intricacies is available for streaming on various OTT platforms, offering viewers an opportunity to delve into its profound narrative.

Zoya Akhtar – Gully Boy & Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara:

Zoya Akhtar, a trailblazing figure in Indian cinema, has perfected the art of storytelling with blockbusters like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara and Gully Boy. These films have resonated deeply with audiences, showcasing Akhtar’s unparalleled ability to strike a chord with viewers. “Gully Boy” is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

If you loved Laapaata Ladies and Kiran Rao’s directing style, you would also love the other stories on this list!

