Aayush Sharma is currently on a working spree after a break of three years. His latest release is the action film Ruslaan. During the promotion of the film, he also talked about his personal life as Salman Khan’s brother-in-law.

Aayush married Arpita Khan Sharma, daughter of Salim Khan and Helen, in 2014. However, after 5 years of their beautiful unison, wild rumors started dropping in about their divorce. It was after Aayush’s debut film, Loveyatri, which was released in 2018.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the rumors and whether they had impacted his personal relationship with Arpita. The actor even revealed what was his first thoughts about the rumor and how Arpita reacted.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, the actor revealed, “Nobody has been that interested in my life to float rumors about me around. But I remember a very small incident. I took my son out for dosa, and when we were coming out, the paparazzi caught me and asked me if Arpita and I were filing for divorce.”

Aayush further revealed, “I was just so surprised! I took my son out for a snack and ended up facing questions about our divorce. When I came back home, I asked Arpita if she was going to divorce me. And we had a good laugh over it.”

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma got married in 2014, and it was one of the most talked about events since it brought together Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after years of their fight. Pictures of Sultan and Baadshah hugging Arpita were all over the internet.

After their wedding, Arpita and Aayush welcomed a baby boy, Ahil Sharma, in 2016. They decided to deliver their second baby on Salman Khan‘s birthday in 2019, and Ayat Khan was born in Khandan.

On the work front, Aayush has stepped away from Salman Khan Films for the first time to work with another producer in Ruslaan.

