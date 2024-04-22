Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Loveyatri. It was backed by his brother-in-law, Salman Khan. When he married Arpita Khan Sharma, many accused him of committing to the relationship because of her strong background. But the Ruslaan actor now reveals he was rejected in 300 auditions and didn’t intend to pursue Bollywood. Scroll below for all the details!

The romantic comedy Loveyatri co-starred Warina Hussain. It is inspired by the 2006 Telugu film Devadasu. Released on October 5, 2018, the film earned only 10 crores in its lifetime and was declared a flop. Aayush went on to star opposite Salman Khan in Antim, but the action drama was another box office disappointment.

Aayush Sharma was rejected in almost 300 auditions!

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Aayush Sharma revealed that he told Salman Khan he didn’t want to be an actor during his marriage to Arpita Khan Sharma. Since he could barely crack 2 out of the 300 auditions, the Ruslaan actor was convinced that acting wasn’t his cup of tea. But our Bhaijaan decided that he would train his brother-in-law.