Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar franchise has entered the elite 2000 crore club, but when it comes to the Return on Investment, it is still lagging behind Rocky Bhai’s KGF franchise starring Yash! Aditya Dhar’s franchise has undoubtedly emerged as a monster hit, as it has recently crossed a massive cumulative milestone, but Prashanth Neel’s Kannada franchise roared with massive profits, much higher than the spy thriller!

Dhurandhar Ruling The Number Game

Ranveer Singh has truly turned the tide with this spy thriller franchise and is ruling the number game. While part 1 collected 894.49 crore in India, part 2 stands at 1154.43 crore in 33 days. The budget of both films is reported to be 225 crore each, bringing a cumulative budget of 450 crore for the franchise!

Dhurandhar Franchise Profit

As a franchise, Dhurandhar 2 and Dhurandhar, cumulatively, stand at a total net collection of 2048.92 crore. With a total profit of 1598.92 crore, the franchise enjoys a massive 355.32% return on investment. While these numbers are enough to celebrate, they are not enough to outshine the KGF Franchise!

KGF Franchise: Ruling The Profit Game!

Yash’s KGF franchise is one of the most profitable South Indian franchises. With KGF: Chapter 1’s 80 crore and Chapter 2’s 100 crore, the franchise’s budget is 180 crore. Against this budget, the two parts earned 186 crore and 856 crore, bringing 1042 crore cumulatively with 478.89% return on investment.

The math is simple. For the Dhurandhar franchise to match the 478.89% profit of the KGF franchise, Ranveer Singh’s film needs to reach a cumulative total of 2,605.01 crore. Since the franchise currently stands at 2,048.92 crore, Dhurandhar 2 still needs a staggering 556.09 crore more to beat KGF! This is an impossible task now, and Yash will continue to rule as one of the most profitable franchises of Indian Cinema!

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