Akshay Kumar led fantasy horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is enjoying massive buzz. The fantasy horror-comedy has entered the 100 crore club in only 3 days of its box office run. With that, director Priyadarshan has clocked his first-ever century. Scroll below for the global update!

Bhooth Bangla Overseas Collection Day 3

Our hopes are high as Bhooth Bangla is showcasing better trends than Akshay Kumar’s majority films in the post-pandemic era. On day 3, it collected 8.5 crore gross. The cumulative total reaches 28 crore gross. Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav co-starrer is now inches away from surpassing the international lifetime of Jolly LLB 3 (31.50 crore) and Kesari Chapter 2 (34.25 crore).

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn worldwide in its opening weekend?

The worldwide total stands at 105.46 crore gross after 3 days. Bhooth Bangla has swiftly entered the 100 crore club. It has created history for Priyadarshan, who has scored his first-ever century at the global box office. Along with that, it has surpassed Bhool Bhulaiyaa to emerge as his highest-grossing film of all time.

Take a look at Priyadarshan’s top 5 highest-grossing films worldwide:

Bhooth Bangla: 105.46 crore (3 days) Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 82.35 crore De Dana Dan: 78.43 crore Bhagam Bhag: 67.34 crore Khatta Meetha: 62.77 crore

Also becomes Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest post-COVID grosser!

Akshay Kumar has also added another feather to his cap. His latest release has crossed the lifetime collections of Bachchhan Paandey (73.29 crore), Ram Setu (83.02 crore), and Samrat Prithviraj (90.24 crore) to become his 8th-highest grosser in the post-COVID era.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore OMG 2 – 220 crore Sky Force – 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crore Bhooth Bangla: 105.46 crore (3 days) Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore Ram Setu – 83.02 crore

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 65.65 crore

India gross: 77.46 crore

Overseas gross: 28 crore

Worldwide gross: 105.46 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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