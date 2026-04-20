Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla has concluded its first weekend at the Indian box office. The fantasy horror-comedy has achieved multiple milestones. It has moved way past the 50 crore mark, scoring the 3rd-highest first weekend and becoming the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the official update, Bhooth Bangla witnessed its highest-single day earning 25.60 crore net on day 3. It witnessed another excellent growth, compared to the 21.74 crore garnered on Saturday. There was competition from Dhurandhar 2, but Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav’s co-starrer stole the majority of footfalls.

The cumulative total in India after 3 days reaches 65.65 crore net. Bhooth Bangla is reportedly made on a budget of 120 crore, meaning over half the investment has already been recovered! The run is excellent, and Bollywood is gearing up for its third success in 2026.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Paid Previews: 4 crore

Day 1: 14.31 crore

Day 2: 21.74 crore

Day 3: 25.60 crore

Total: 65.65 crore

Records 3rd highest opening weekend of 2026

Akshay Kumar starrer has surpassed Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (34.51 crore) to score the third-highest opening weekend of 2026 in Bollywood. It stayed only behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 466 crore (4-day) Border 2: 129.89 crore Bhooth Bangla: 65.65 crore O’Romeo: 34.51 crore Ikkis: 22.05 crore (4-day)

Becomes the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

The streak of success continues as Bhooth Bangla has also left behind the lifetime collection of The Kerala Story 2 and Mardaani 3. It is now the 6th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1141 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Bhooth Bangla: 65.65 crore (3 days) Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Assi: 11.42 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 7.98 crore Tu Yaa Main: 7.2 crore

Now Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest Post-COVID grosser!

A collab with Priyadarshan has indeed turned out to be a lucky affair for Akshay Kumar. In only 3 days, he has delivered his 8th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Below are Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores OMG 2: 150 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Bhooth Bangla: 65.65 crore Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crores Ram Setu: 64 crores

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 65.65 crore

Budget recovery: 54.70%

India gross: 77.46 crore

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