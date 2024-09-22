It is not a hidden fact that the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan emerged as a massive box-office flop. However, the misfortune of Vashu Bhagnani, who produced the movie, does not stop here. Amid many accusations of not being able to pay the film crew, now filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed the film, has accused the producer of alleged non-payment of dues of a whopping 7.30 crore.

The movie was mounted at a humongous 350 crore for the unversed. But it went on to earn around 100 crore at the box office, which resulted in the movie not being able to recover its massive budget and being declared a box office flop. According to a news report in Dainik Bhaskar, Ali Abbas Zafar has filed a complaint with the Director’s Association against Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment. The complaint was regarding Bhagnani not paying him his dues of 7.30 crore.

Talking further about the case, the Director’s Association sought an interposing from the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) regarding the complaint. However, Bhagnani denied Zafar’s allegations when the FWICE sent a letter to Pooja Entertainment. The latter’s statement said, “The dues claimed do not constitute a legitimate claim and are liable to various set-offs, as informed to us by BMCM Films Ltd.”

After this, the FWICE asked the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director to bring evidence to support his allegations of non-payment of dues. Ali Abbas Zafar has maintained a staunch silence on the fiasco, fearing it might further delay his payments. BN Tiwari, the president of the FWICE, has revealed that Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment owes around 65 lakhs to the crew members of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, and Ganapath. All three of these movies were massive box office duds for the unversed. Apart from this, there were rumors that Bhagnani sold off his luxurious seven-storeyed Pooja Entertainment office to settle a debt of 250 crore.

