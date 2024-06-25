Pooja Entertainment, owned by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, has been grabbing a lot of headlines lately. There were reports that the owners sold their Juhu premises in Mumbai to clear the debt of Rs 250 crores. The reports also mentioned that the production house sacked 80% of its staff due to non-payment issues. The production house’s last theatrical release was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Vashu Bhagnani, owner of Pooja Entertainment, has now reacted to all these reports. In a statement, the producer denied all allegations of laying off their staff and selling their Juhu office. Mr Bhagnani said, “The building (office space) that people are talking about hasn’t been sold to anyone; it belongs to me even now. We are only redeveloping it into a tower that will house luxury homes. This was planned 1.5 years ago. I was waiting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to release, after which we wanted to start the redevelopment.”

Vashu Bhagnani also refuted the rumours that Pooja Entertainment laid off 80% of its staff. Vashu said that they all are now working from their old office space, which is lucky for them. “We’ve had the same team working with us for ten years; we haven’t asked anyone to leave.”

Some reports also stated that Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment got into debt due to the failure of their movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, and BellBottom. However, the producer denied the same, stating that hits and flops are a part of their business. Vashu even revealed that they are currently working on a grand animation series.

“I have been in the business for the past 30 years. If there are people who claim that we owe them money, they should come forward and talk to us. Do they have proper contracts with Pooja Entertainment? Have they filed a case regarding this? There are so many ways to sort this rather than ranting on social media. If there is an issue, we will resolve it. Nobody is running away. Please come to my office, talk to us, give us your documents, and give us 60 days to figure things out. I am not going to buckle under any pressure or blackmail. We also work with production companies in the UK. If they owe someone money, then people should reach out to them directly,” said the producer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Vashu Bhagnani concluded that he also runs other businesses, but making movies is his passion. He called Bollywood his jaan and said ” this is the most emotional industry and people stick by you through thick and thin.”

