Rimi Sen became popular amongst the audience with movies like Hungama, Baghban, Dhoom, Garam Masala, Kyon Ki, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, etc. The last time the actress was seen in a big Hindi movie was in 2011 in Thank You. Since then, Rimi has been missing from the films.

In 2015, Rimi Sen also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 9. The actress also tried to enter ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9’ as a wild card entrant in 2016. However, Sen was not selected. Since then, many have wondered where Rimi is and why she has not been acting in movies anymore. The actress has finally addressed the same.

Rimi Sen On Not Doing Movies Anymore

Rimi Sen grabbed headlines when she was conned by a man who reportedly took Rs 4 crore from her in 2020. The actress is currently dealing with legal issues. According to the actress, the man allegedly promised her that he would return the money with high interest. Sen said, “A warrant will be issued against that man for cognisable offence.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rimi Sen was asked why she has not been working in movies. The Golmaal actress said, “Main comedy films kar kar ke thak gayi thi, there used to be not much of a role for me there. Mera sirf furniture role hota tha. (I got tired of doing comedy films. I had only furniture roles in them). I had a good role in only a few, like Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar (2007). The latter didn’t work, and that’s the kind of work I wanted to do.”

Rimi Sen has worked with actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in Thank You and Golmaal. When asked if she’s in touch with any of them, the actress shared, “I am not. I can’t ask anyone for help. Jab tak gidgidao nahin, help nahin milti hai. Why won’t other people look for their own benefit? Why will someone go out of their way to help someone?”

Rimi Sen further stated that the stakes are really high in the film industry, and talent comes later. A person must know how to handle people; otherwise, there will be no progress. Sen concluded that she didn’t know how to promote herself through PR.

