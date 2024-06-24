Bigg Boss OTT 3 is streaming on Jio Cinema and it has already started grabbing the attention the reality show grabs every season. Koimoi this year has decided to rate each episode on the basis of Drama, Content, Hype, Emotion, & Reality.

On the third episode of the show contestants already seem to walk towards the path of the glorious fight club with unnecessary bickering over food and hygiene. However, the crown for this episode goes to Armaan Malik and his two wives for being vocal about their relationship.

Ep 3 On Drama: 3 On 10

The drama in the third episode started with a fight between Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul Khan over portions of food, which felt a little pushy and not at all organic. In fact, the fight ended as abruptly as it had started.

Ep 2 On Content: 10 On 10

The nation is intrigued about Armaan Malik and his two wives and Bigg Boss did not miss even a day to put their case in the court for a verdict. Meanwhile, even Deepak Chaurasia talked to the three about their awkward situation and understood how they are so amicable.

For instance, have a look at this conversation where Deepak asks Payal who amongst the three is the strongest and she answers Armaan Malik.

Deepak: Kritika kyu nhi?

Payal: Kritika me thoda bholapan hai. Wo clever nhi hai . Wo lad nhi sakti. Wo itni zada chalaak nhi hai jitne hmlog hain.

Deepak: Ek minute mai aapko samjhana chahta hu, Kritika chalaak nhi hoti to aap teeno aise nahi baithe hote.

Payal:- Kritika dimag kabhi kabhi use krti hai.

Deepak interviewing Kritika-

Deepak : Payal ko lagta hai aap badi bholi hai, kya aap bholi hain?

Kritika: Nahi. Matlab kabhi maine apne decision nahi liye, mai ghar se bahar nahi nikli, isliye usko lagta hai mai bholi hu.

Deepak: Armaan se shadi karne ka decision aapka nahi tha?

Kritika : Hum dono ka decision tha.

Deepak: Tab payal ne aise kyu socha?

Krotika : Mai payal ko samjha dungi wo nhi sochegi aisa.

Deepak to Armaan- Armaan mai ye nhi samajh paya ki mai ek nhi sambhaal paya aao do kaise sambhaal rahe?

Armaan: Aap me qualities nahi hongi isliye aap ek bhi nahi sambhaal paaye. Ye rishta mai nhi chala raha ye dono chala rahi hain. Har aadmi chahta hai uski do wife ho…”

Ep 2 On Emotion: 1 On 10

Still, the show is very low on emotions, with only Sai Ketan Rao, out of nowhere, starting his story about a tough childhood with an absent father. Rest everyone was way too involved in the drama.

Ep 2 On Reality: 10 On 10

Finally, the contestants are shedding their shells and bringing out their true colors, with Lavkesh coming out as the most ill-cultured one who is also questioned by Ranvir Shorey who is curious to know about his so called fans.

Ep 2 On Hype: 8 On 10

It took Bigg Boss only two episodes to take off, and the show is finally on the track to entertain but still not there.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Final Verdict: 6.4 On 10

The third episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has some elements of entertainment wrapped in snooze. However, Armaan Malik’s line about “Har Aadmi Ka Man Hota Hai Ki Uski Do Biwi Ho” might get 10 out of 10 for absurdity.

