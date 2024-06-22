In a surprising turn of events and leaving all the speculations to rest, Ranvir Shorey has finally entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, and it would be very interesting to see the actor mingle with the other commoners and celebs since he has a very reserved personality, not being the media’s attention seeker ever.

When Ranvir entered the stage, he shared it with contestant number 2 – the viral Vada Pav girl who goes by the name Chandrika Gera Dixit. Interestingly, Chandrika did not know who Ranvir is! She was called out on the internet for the same as well.

Talking about Ranvir Shorey, the actor admitted that he has been getting approached for Bigg Boss for quite some time now but he couldn’t due to personal reasons. But it seems like the actor mentally prepared himself to be a part of the reality show.

Reacting to getting hosted by Anil Kapoor and not Salman Khan, the actor very honestly expressed his disappointment in an interview with Indian Express. Ranvir confessed, “If Salman Sir had been hosting the show, it would have made me happier as I have worked with him in the past, and it would have been in my favor as a contestant. But Anil sir is a legend and a very charming person and brings with him a certain hugeness, so I am quite excited but also hoping that he will cut me some slack.”

Talking about participating in the show, Ranvir said, “Actually, I get a call from Bigg Boss every year, but for some reason, I was unable to participate. But this year, my son is going to the US to spend his summer vacation, and I have no major work. The second reason, I think, is I badly needed a detox from screens. This year, everything clicked and fell into place. My family and friends understood my reasons for doing it at this moment and also that I’m old enough to own up to decisions and consequences.”

Ranvir has finally entered the house, and it would be interesting to see the actor perform on the most controversial reality show on TV.

