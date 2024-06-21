Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Review: Anil Kapoor’s Maiden Season Is Not Jhakas; Should We Just Skip To Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 Review Rating: 3/ 5

Host: Anil Kapoor

Contestants: Sai Ketan Rao, Vishal Pandey, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chourasia, Chandrika Dixit, Love Kataria, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan Khan,

Production: Endemol Shine India

Streaming On: Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 4 Hours For The Grand Premier

After so much anticipation and back and forth, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is finally here! While the excitement was palpable, it was fizzling out! Anil Kapoor took on the as the host, and despite his best effort, his charm doesn’t seem to transfer to the premier in a more significant sum. Watching Bigg Boss OTT 3 is like returning home but finding that strangers have replaced your family. The feeling of the drama and tension is the same, but it gets weirder.

The show premiered with Anil Kapoor making a solid start with dancing, but right off the bat, he took a different approach. Mr. Kapoor brings his suave charm and tries to amp up the crow now; call it weird editing, but with the offbeat laughter track, it falls flat. Even introducing the first contestant, which happens to be the Vada Pav Girl, is just one of the elements that works out.

We see glimmers of fighting when Sana Makbul and Shivani Kumari enter, also with the surprise element of Ranveer Shorey being a contestant from Elvish Yadav 2.0 Sorry Love Kataria’s entry and Vishal Pandey’s alleged frenemy vibe to former Aaj Tak Editor Deepak Chourasia and Shoba De onstage banter. The season feels the same but different, which has become the staple format of the show; let’s break down what Bigg Boss OTT 3’s premier was really like.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: What’s It About?:

Season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT returns to the drama and the guilty pleasure of watching the reality show. This show is a digital shorter-span spin-off of Salman Khan’s hosted reality show. The third season is just before Bigg Boss 18 and will run for six weeks.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: What Works?:

Like I said before, it’s like coming back home, so the familiarity of drama and more drama is excellent. Despite having a bit of a slow start, Anil Kapoor brings in his charm, which is fun to watch, and he can be funny and fresh. The other thing is a bit bittersweet: it’s the contestants; while some grab your attention, others are forgettable. But the show can still pull up the charm, and it’s nostalgic of Bigg Boss Season 10, the Manveer-Manu season, which was a mix of ordinary people and the stars and was, in my opinion, one of the most fun to watch.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: What Doesn’t Work?:

While the combination of contestants feels fresh, there is insufficient star power to get fans to watch the show. From the get-go, while Anil Kapoor is charming, he seems too lovely to host a show that’s this risque. The contestants, be it Love Kataria or Vishal Pandep, all seem to be copying the old contestants from the moment they entered. The show’s start was a bit offbeat, but it eventually grew a bit. But certain same-old shtick moments make you wonder why this works. But here we are, watching the show and discussing it. But we have been proven wrong in the past with Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where fresh faces took the season away, but can Anil Kapoor break out of his sweet persona to deal with the madness that the show is?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Last Words

For a premier that ran 4 hours, there was a lot of foreshadowing and not enough newness. Anil Kapoor’s jhakas energy and suave charm can only do so much, given that it was his first attempt; the test is the first weekend ka vaar that will set the tone for his hosting gig. Bigg Boss is an unpredictable show, and certain things happen that put the show back on everyone’s radar. But the biggest twist is that contestants get to have a monitored phone that gives them a chance to chat with each other, which is a first in the show. Something that can add a bit of spice to the show.

But the lack of star power is the best hassle the show has to get through, especially when fans know we get to see a whole new roster of stars in Bigg Boss Season 18. With the return of Salman Khan for Season 18, many loyal fans might feel like skipping the season, but you can watch it as a guilty pleasure and give it a try for sure!

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Premier gets a 3 Star Rating!

