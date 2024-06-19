Anil Kapoor is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT 3, and the actor recently interacted with the media, talking about taking the baton from former host Salman Khan. The digital version of the reality show started with Karan Johar hosting the first season, with Bhaijaan taking over the second season.

During the media interaction, the Animal superstar talked about how Bigg Boss shaped Salman Khan’s career as well. However, his comment has not gone down on the internet, with fans getting irked by their Majnu Bhai.

Talking to the media, Anil Kapoor said, “Salman ke success aur career mein Bigg Boss ka bahut bada haath hai. That is a reason uski filmein itni kaamyaab hui hain kyunki wo samajhta hai aise logon ko. I am very sure.”

This comment did not go down well with the fans. A user commented, “Salman se pehle Bigg Boss flop show tha.” Another comment read, “Bigg boss Salman ke wajah se success hua hai, Salman host nhi karte to itna popular show nhi hota.” One more comment echoed the same thought and read, “Bigg Boss ki kamyabi k piche Salman ka hath hai.”

Users pointed out how Salman Khan was responsible for the success of Bigg Boss since the earlier seasons were epic failures. A comment pointed out, “Bigg Boss famous hua Salman bhai k naam se ager aisa tha to Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty aur baaki host famous successful kyo nahi huye?” One more user wrote, “No one would be interested in Bigg Boss if Salman was not the host. Save your energy and hate.”

Users even criticized Anil Kapoor and a comment took a dig at the Welcome actor that read, “Jalta hai re majnu.”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be premiering on Jio Cinema and Colors TV on June 21, 9 PM. Munawar Faruqui hosted the show’s launch event, and Anil Kapoor will be hosting the season.

