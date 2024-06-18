Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty Is The Real 'Khatra' For Shalin Bhanot? Hear It From The Horse's Mouth!

Reality show enthusiasts are in for a treat with the upcoming seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss OTT 3! Anticipation is high for the new installment of Khatron Ke Khiladi, as fans eagerly await their favorite celebrities tackling daunting challenges and confronting their fears.

Actor Shalin Bhanot, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 16, is opening up about saying yes to the show and his perception of Rohit Shetty. Bhanot reveals that he is more scared of Shetty than any stunt.

India’s first stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is all set to make a comeback with its 14th edition. It promises nail-biting stunts, thrilling tasks, and moments of sheer bravery that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Taking action to Romania for the first time, this season revolves around new tales of fear, titled ‘Darr Ki Nayi Kahaaniyaan’ in Romania.

When asked bout his fear of the unknown and shooting Khatron at a new location Shalin said, “This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be shot at a different location, and it is brilliant. There is no fear of the unknown; there is excitement and anticipation for the unknown. I am eager to discover what the new location in Romania, Europe, will bring to us and Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

Shooting away from friends and family can be tough, especially when you are fighting the challenges daily; Shalin revealed the five essential items he brought with him. “I have carried a few essential items to Romania that are very close to my heart and much needed to win this season. These essentials include my parents’ blessings, religious items for worship, my fans’ good wishes, memories of my pet Swag, and a lot of self-belief and the real me, Shalin.”

Working alongside Rohit Shetty can be a daunting experience. When talking about his perception of Shetty, Bhanot said, “When it comes to Rohit Shetty, he can create any stunt for me. I will be more scared of him than the stunt itself. So, whatever he curates for me, I will focus more on not upsetting him than understanding the stunt.”

Shalin Bhanot, who has always spoken about his closeness to his family, revealed their reaction to him joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Bhanot said, “ My father was especially excited When I told my family that I was joining ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He was giving me all his positive energy. Like any mother, my mom was worried and very nervous about it, giving me some advice. She told me to take care of myself and stay calm. But they are very happy and excited at the end of the day. This is the kind of show they like and watch. They have always been waiting for me to do this show, and I am finally doing it.”

Shalin was last seen in Bigg Boss 16, where he was one of the final contestants; talking about entering a competition again, he said, “I don’t know; I am not looking forward to competing with anyone else. I am looking forward to competing with one contestant, myself (Shalin Bhanot), and I love competing with myself. I don’t want anybody to lose, and I don’t care about anybody else’s lows. My main concern is to give my best and survive until the end.”

He also discussed whether doing a reality show before gives him an edge over others. Shalin Bhanot said, “ No, I don’t think so because this show is a completely different platform and experience from what I have done before. There was no lion in the last show; I was the only lion in my previous reality show. Now, I will face real lions and snakes. There is no advantage since this is an entirely different show. In fact, I wish I had some previous experience in dealing with lions or snakes.”

Shalin Bhanot also revealed that he has never enjoyed adventure or thrills, but he is looking forward to challenging himself.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to feature Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gashmeer Mahajani. The show will also feature Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, and Krishna Shroff. Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Aashish Mehrotra, and Shilpa Shinde also joined the list of stars.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Release Date

Shooting for the show continues in Romania. The reported premiere date is early July, but there has been no confirmation.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Mirzapur Season 3 Trailer Date: First Glimpse Of Ali Fazal & Pankaj Tripathi Mega-Hit Show To Release On This Date; Find Out?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News