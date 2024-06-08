It’s a double binge season for fans of reality show fans, with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 & Bigg Boss OTT 3 on its way! There is a lot of excitement about the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, with eager fans waiting to see their favorite celebrities deal with their fears and challenges. Even before the show’s release, new updates continue going viral on social media, and the latest news will disappoint some fans. As per reports, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has been eliminated after the first Fear Fanda task.

Insiders close to KKK 14 claim that Shilpa Shinde is the second contestant to be eliminated. She reportedly performed an elimination stunt after receiving the fear fanda in week two’s animal stunt. Shilpa appeared to have performed poorly in that stunt and was eventually evicted from the show. But as of yet, there has been no formal confirmation.

Many viewed Shilpa as the most formidable competitor in KKK 14; some viewers even projected that she would win and make it to the final. The most recent information regarding her eviction will undoubtedly surprise many people. In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz was the first competitor to leave.

He was asked to leave the show after a heated altercation with host Rohit Shetty, Abhishek Kumar, and fellow competitor Shalin Bhanot. Rumor has it that the creators may use him as a wildcard entry to return to the game. There hasn’t been any confirmation of this, though.

Now that Shilpa and Asim have left the game, just ten participants remain. This is just as the show has begun filming. There is a lot of excitement about what Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be like.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

The 14th season of KKK is expected to feature Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gashmeer Mahajani. The show will also feature Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, and Krishna Shroff. Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Aashish Mehrotra, and Shilpa Shinde also joined the list of stars.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Release Date

Shooting for the show continues in Romania. The reported premiere date is early July, but there has been no confirmation.

