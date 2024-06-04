Asim Riaz fans were elated to see him back on the Television screens with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. But the happiness was short-lived as the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up was ousted from the stunt-based reality show. Earlier rumors claimed he had a tiff with host Rohit Shetty. But now we hear an ugly spat with Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar, leading to the mishap. Scroll below for all the details!

It isn’t hidden that Asim does not mince his words. His fights with the late Sidharth Shukla charted a lot of TRP for Bigg Boss 13. He is said to be ‘short-tempered,’ and clearly, his quick reactions are working against his favor in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Multiple online reports state that Asim Riaz got into an altercation with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 co-contestant Shalin Bhanot. Things got ugly when he allegedly continued ranting and ended up abusing the Bigg Boss 16 actor. Abhishek Kumar came to his rescue, but that did not go well with Riaz, who called them “losers.”

While Shilpa Shinde supported Asim Riaz and claimed his opponents were provoking him, anger got the best of the rapper, who declared that he did not wish to share the stage with Shalin Bhanot or Abhishek Kumar. As per Times Now, things were further triggered when he allegedly said, “I buy a car every three months.”

His remarks were unacceptable to host Rohit Shetty, and Asim was reportedly thrown out of the show mid-way.

Asim Riaz is yet to break his silence on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 controversy.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 also features Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia & Gashmeer Mahajani, Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aashish Mehrotra.

The show is expected to air sometime in July on Colors TV.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

