The latest buzz from the TV world suggests that ex-Bigg Boss finalist Asim Riaz, who is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, has been ousted from the show for inappropriate conduct with host Rohit Shetty. The team of the stunt-based reality show has started shooting in Romania.
Reports suggest that after the first stunt, Asim could not fare well and was in the bottom 3 for the elimination challenge, but the model-turned-actor entered into an argument of sorts with the team.
Not only this, Asim Riaz did not hesitate to argue with the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Rohit Shetty. The former Bigg Boss 13 finalist does not have a very good reputation when it comes to controlling his anger and temper. But this time, the channel was not in a mood to entertain this behavior.
A report by ETimes via a source quoted, “After Asim lost in a stunt, a massive showdown between him and host Rohit Shetty ensued, leading to his ouster. He was asked to leave the reality show with immediate effect.” However, reports further suggest that Asim’s team has refused to confirm this rumor.
This might also mean that Asim and his team might negotiate with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team for his comeback on the show if he has been shown the doors at all. For the unversed, the model was touted to be one of the highest paid contestants on the stunt-based reality show.
Earlier, it was reported that Asim Riaz was being paid 15 – 20 lakh per week for his participation in the celebrity stunt show hosted by Rohit Shetty. His ouster from the show might be huge blow to him since this was a comeback of sorts for him after a long stint in Bigg Boss 13 where he finished second after Sidharth Shukla.
But since the channel has not updated about this massive showdown and it is being kept under wraps, either the matter is being gossiped out of proportion, or he still has a chance to re-enter the show after certain negotiations and apologies probably.
