The latest buzz from the TV world suggests that ex-Bigg Boss finalist Asim Riaz, who is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, has been ousted from the show for inappropriate conduct with host Rohit Shetty. The team of the stunt-based reality show has started shooting in Romania.

Reports suggest that after the first stunt, Asim could not fare well and was in the bottom 3 for the elimination challenge, but the model-turned-actor entered into an argument of sorts with the team.

Not only this, Asim Riaz did not hesitate to argue with the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Rohit Shetty. The former Bigg Boss 13 finalist does not have a very good reputation when it comes to controlling his anger and temper. But this time, the channel was not in a mood to entertain this behavior.