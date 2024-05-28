Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot's Gets 275% Paycheck Hike From Last Reality Show Bigg Boss 16 - Decoding His Entire Earnings!

Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is soon arriving with its new batch of celebrities, and one of them is Shalin Bhanot, who shot to fame in his career again with Bigg Boss 16. Shalin’s earnings from Bigg Boss 16 to KKK 14 might surprise anyone!

Shalin Bhanot’s Paycheck For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

For the stunt reality show, Shalin is being paid a whopping 15 lakh per week, according to the speculated numbers. This is way higher than what he was paid for his last reality show, Bigg Boss 16, where he was one of the lowest-paid contestants on the show.

Shalin Bhanot’s chemistry with Tina Dutt in Bigg Boss 16 was the highlight of the season. In fact, he had to face a lot of questions and controversies regarding their highs and lows on the show together. They walked off each other, however, after heated arguments. His close equation with Sumbul Touqeer also raised a lot of eyebrows.

Earning 55K Per Day On Bigg Boss 16

On Salman Khan’s celebrity reality show, Shalin earned almost 55K per day. He was being paid 4 lakh per week, and his entire paycheck from the show amounted to almost 76 lakh! The actor was one of the lowest-paid contestants on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

275% Jump For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

For KKK 14, Bhanot is being paid a whopping 15 lakh per week. That is almost 275% higher than his Bigg Boss 16 paycheck, and his popularity definitely makes him worth the amount. The actor, with his chiseled physique and fitness, might nail the stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

On the personal front, Shalin was married to actress Dalljiet Kaur, and they both won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4. The couple sought a divorce in 2015 and have a son together. On the professional front, Shalin Bhanot started his career as a contestant on another stunt based reality show Roadies Season 2.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Munawar Faruqui Get Married For the Second Time? Here’s What We Know About His Second Wife

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News